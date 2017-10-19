Venky's (India) Ltd (VENK.NS)
VENK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,365.05INR
19 Oct 2017
2,365.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-14.85 (-0.62%)
Rs-14.85 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs2,379.90
Rs2,379.90
Open
Rs2,385.00
Rs2,385.00
Day's High
Rs2,389.30
Rs2,389.30
Day's Low
Rs2,356.00
Rs2,356.00
Volume
19,424
19,424
Avg. Vol
264,746
264,746
52-wk High
Rs2,655.00
Rs2,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs397.15
Rs397.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anuradha Desai
|53
|Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board
|
B. Venkatesh Rao
|49
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jiwan Handa
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rohan Bhagwat
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
B. Balaji Rao
|41
|2011
|Managing Director, Director