Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV (VESTA.MX)
VESTA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
23.91MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lorenzo Manuel Berho Corona
|58
|Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Juan Felipe Sottil Achutegui
|58
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Lorenzo Dominique Berho Carranza
|35
|2009
|Director of Operations
|
Guillermo Diaz Cupido
|2016
|Chief Investment Officer
|
Alejandro Pucheu Romero
|42
|Director of Legal Affairs, Secretary