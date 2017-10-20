Edition:
Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV (VESTA.MX)

VESTA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

23.91MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
$23.99
Open
$24.11
Day's High
$24.50
Day's Low
$23.80
Volume
4,291,119
Avg. Vol
1,730,949
52-wk High
$29.99
52-wk Low
$21.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Lorenzo Manuel Berho Corona

58 Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors

Juan Felipe Sottil Achutegui

58 2009 Chief Financial Officer

Lorenzo Dominique Berho Carranza

35 2009 Director of Operations

Guillermo Diaz Cupido

2016 Chief Investment Officer

Alejandro Pucheu Romero

42 Director of Legal Affairs, Secretary
