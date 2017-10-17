Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (VESTL.IS)
VESTL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
7.48TRY
17 Oct 2017
7.48TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.09TL (-1.19%)
-0.09TL (-1.19%)
Prev Close
7.57TL
7.57TL
Open
7.61TL
7.61TL
Day's High
7.65TL
7.65TL
Day's Low
7.48TL
7.48TL
Volume
3,587,543
3,587,543
Avg. Vol
7,289,069
7,289,069
52-wk High
8.77TL
8.77TL
52-wk Low
5.45TL
5.45TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Enis Erdogan
|60
|2012
|Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Ahmet Zorlu
|71
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ali Tari
|72
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Serap Mutlu
|Director of Investor Relations
|
Ihsaner Alkim
|61
|Member of the Executive Board