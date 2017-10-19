Edition:
V Guard Industries Ltd (VGUA.NS)

VGUA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

190.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.80 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
Rs191.00
Open
Rs192.65
Day's High
Rs193.90
Day's Low
Rs188.50
Volume
263,869
Avg. Vol
887,678
52-wk High
Rs220.85
52-wk Low
Rs108.64

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kochouseph Chittilappilly

66 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Cherian Punnoose

68 2012 Non-Executive Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

A. Jocob Kuruvilla

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Jayasree K.

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Mithun Chittilappilly

34 2012 Managing Director, Executive Director
V Guard Industries Ltd News

