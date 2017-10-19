V Guard Industries Ltd (VGUA.NS)
VGUA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
190.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kochouseph Chittilappilly
|66
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Cherian Punnoose
|68
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
A. Jocob Kuruvilla
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jayasree K.
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Mithun Chittilappilly
|34
|2012
|Managing Director, Executive Director