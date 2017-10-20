Veolia Environnement SA (VIE.PA)
VIE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
20.08EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Antoine Frerot
|59
|2010
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Louis Schweitzer
|75
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Lead Independent Director
|
Philippe Capron
|59
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Member of the Management Committee
|
Homaira Akbari
|56
|2015
|Independent Member of the Board of Directors, President and CEO of AKnowledge Partners (United States)
|
Jacques Aschenbroich
|62
|2016
|Independent Director, Chairman and CEO of Valeo
