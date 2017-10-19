V I P Industries Ltd (VIPI.NS)
VIPI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
261.00INR
19 Oct 2017
261.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.95 (-1.49%)
Rs-3.95 (-1.49%)
Prev Close
Rs264.95
Rs264.95
Open
Rs265.00
Rs265.00
Day's High
Rs265.60
Rs265.60
Day's Low
Rs260.00
Rs260.00
Volume
57,205
57,205
Avg. Vol
519,056
519,056
52-wk High
Rs276.00
Rs276.00
52-wk Low
Rs112.10
Rs112.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dilip Piramal
|67
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Radhika Piramal
|38
|2017
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jogendra Sethi
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Anand Daga
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Ashish Saha
|56
|2015
|Director - Works, Whole Time Director