Virbac SA (VIRB.PA)

VIRB.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

116.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.00 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
€115.50
Open
€115.60
Day's High
€118.05
Day's Low
€115.60
Volume
12,414
Avg. Vol
8,127
52-wk High
€177.30
52-wk Low
€115.40

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Marie-Helene Dick

51 2006 Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board

Eric Maree

63 1999 Chairman of the Management Board

Jeanine Dick

79 2006 Vice Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board

Habib Ramdani

Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Christian Karst

57 Executive Vice President Corporate Development, General Manager, Member of the Management Board
Virbac SA News

