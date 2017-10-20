Virbac SA (VIRB.PA)
VIRB.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
116.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
116.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.00 (+0.87%)
€1.00 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
€115.50
€115.50
Open
€115.60
€115.60
Day's High
€118.05
€118.05
Day's Low
€115.60
€115.60
Volume
12,414
12,414
Avg. Vol
8,127
8,127
52-wk High
€177.30
€177.30
52-wk Low
€115.40
€115.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marie-Helene Dick
|51
|2006
|Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board
|
Eric Maree
|63
|1999
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Jeanine Dick
|79
|2006
|Vice Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board
|
Habib Ramdani
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Christian Karst
|57
|Executive Vice President Corporate Development, General Manager, Member of the Management Board
- BRIEF-Virbac Q3 sales fall to 192.7 million euros
- Virbac cuts full-year revenue forecast amid still weak US sales
- BRIEF-Virbac H1 net profit group share rises to 13.9 million euros
- BRIEF-Creso Pharma signs commercialisation agreement with Virbac
- BRIEF-Virbac Q2 consolidated revenue up to 234.8 million euros