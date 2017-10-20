Edition:
United States

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)

VIV.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

20.82EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.47 (-2.19%)
Prev Close
€21.28
Open
€21.39
Day's High
€21.43
Day's Low
€20.78
Volume
3,916,266
Avg. Vol
3,421,873
52-wk High
€21.62
52-wk Low
€15.96

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Vincent Bollore

65 2014 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Arnaud Nicolas de Puyfontaine

53 2014 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Philippe Benacin

58 2015 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Herve Philippe

59 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Stephane Roussel

55 2015 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board
» More People

Vivendi SA News

» More VIV.PA News