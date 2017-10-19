Vijaya Bank (VJBK.NS)
VJBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
59.35INR
19 Oct 2017
59.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.25 (+2.15%)
Rs1.25 (+2.15%)
Prev Close
Rs58.10
Rs58.10
Open
Rs58.75
Rs58.75
Day's High
Rs59.85
Rs59.85
Day's Low
Rs58.50
Rs58.50
Volume
855,486
855,486
Avg. Vol
1,315,567
1,315,567
52-wk High
Rs97.40
Rs97.40
52-wk Low
Rs37.10
Rs37.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gopalakrishnan Narayanan
|2015
|Part Time Non - Official Director & Non Executive Chairman
|
R. A. Sankara Narayanan
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Murali Ramaswamy
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
B. S. Rama Rao
|2013
|Executive Director
|
Nageswara Rao Y
|2016
|Executive Director
