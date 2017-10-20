Edition:
United States

Valeo SA (VLOF.PA)

VLOF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

60.94EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.56 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
€61.50
Open
€61.50
Day's High
€61.53
Day's Low
€60.06
Volume
1,044,662
Avg. Vol
748,042
52-wk High
€67.80
52-wk Low
€48.73

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jacques Aschenbroich

62 2016 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Pascal Colombani

71 2016 Honorary Chairman of the Board

Robert Charvier

2010 Chief Financial Officer

Burak Akin

Director - Turkey

Ashok Belani

2013 Director - India
» More People

Valeo SA News

» More VLOF.PA News