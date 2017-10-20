Edition:
United States

Valneva SE (VLS.PA)

VLS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

2.72EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.06 (-2.16%)
Prev Close
€2.78
Open
€2.75
Day's High
€2.77
Day's Low
€2.70
Volume
137,691
Avg. Vol
79,291
52-wk High
€3.23
52-wk Low
€2.37

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Frederic Grimaud

2002 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Thomas Lingelbach

53 2016 Chairman of the Management Board and Executive Committee, President, Chief Executive Officer

Franck Grimaud

2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board, Member of the Executive Committee

David Lawrence

53 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Manfred Tiefenbacher

Vice President - Finance, Member of the Executive Committee
Valneva SE News

