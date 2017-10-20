Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC (VM.L)
VM.L on London Stock Exchange
301.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
301.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.33%)
1.00 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
300.50
300.50
Open
302.30
302.30
Day's High
305.00
305.00
Day's Low
300.00
300.00
Volume
1,169,439
1,169,439
Avg. Vol
2,313,473
2,313,473
52-wk High
353.30
353.30
52-wk Low
256.20
256.20
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Glen Richard Moreno
|72
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jayne-Anne Gadhia
|55
|2007
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Peter Bole
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Mark Parker
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Marian Martin
|49
|2013
|Chief Risk Officer
- UPDATE 1-Virgin Money reports steady mortgage lending in first nine months
- Virgin Money reports gross mortgage lending of 6.5 bln stg in first nine months
- BRIEF-Virgin Money says gross mortgage lending was 6.5 bln stg to end of Q3
- UPDATE 4-UK's Aldermore in talks over $1.3 bln takeover by FirstRand
- Fitch Affirms Virgin Money at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable