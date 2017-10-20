Edition:
United States

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC (VM.L)

VM.L on London Stock Exchange

301.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
300.50
Open
302.30
Day's High
305.00
Day's Low
300.00
Volume
1,169,439
Avg. Vol
2,313,473
52-wk High
353.30
52-wk Low
256.20

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Glen Richard Moreno

72 2016 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Jayne-Anne Gadhia

55 2007 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Peter Bole

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Mark Parker

2016 Chief Operating Officer

Marian Martin

49 2013 Chief Risk Officer
» More People

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC News

» More VM.L News