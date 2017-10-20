Edition:
United States

Vonovia SE (VNAn.DE)

VNAn.DE on Xetra

37.45EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.32 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
€37.77
Open
€37.93
Day's High
€37.96
Day's Low
€37.27
Volume
1,180,003
Avg. Vol
1,153,471
52-wk High
€37.96
52-wk Low
€28.66

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Edgar Ernst

65 2017 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Rolf Buch

52 2013 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Klaus Rauscher

2017 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Member of the Supervisory Board

A. Kirsten

56 2011 Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer

Klaus Freiberg

55 2010 Member of the Management Board, Chief Operating Officer
Vonovia SE News

