Vonovia SE (VNAn.DE)
VNAn.DE on Xetra
37.45EUR
20 Oct 2017
37.45EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.32 (-0.85%)
€-0.32 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
€37.77
€37.77
Open
€37.93
€37.93
Day's High
€37.96
€37.96
Day's Low
€37.27
€37.27
Volume
1,180,003
1,180,003
Avg. Vol
1,153,471
1,153,471
52-wk High
€37.96
€37.96
52-wk Low
€28.66
€28.66
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Edgar Ernst
|65
|2017
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Rolf Buch
|52
|2013
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Klaus Rauscher
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Member of the Supervisory Board
|
A. Kirsten
|56
|2011
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Klaus Freiberg
|55
|2010
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Operating Officer
