Vinati Organics Ltd (VNTI.NS)
VNTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
960.00INR
19 Oct 2017
960.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-11.50 (-1.18%)
Rs-11.50 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs971.50
Rs971.50
Open
Rs999.95
Rs999.95
Day's High
Rs999.95
Rs999.95
Day's Low
Rs955.80
Rs955.80
Volume
2,492
2,492
Avg. Vol
23,266
23,266
52-wk High
Rs1,125.05
Rs1,125.05
52-wk Low
Rs500.00
Rs500.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Girish Dave
|77
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Vinod Saraf
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Gunvant Singhi
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Finance Controller
|
Viral Mittal
|2009
|Director - Corporate Strategy, Non Independent Executive Director
|
Mohit Mutreja
|33
|2012
|Non-Independent Executive Director