Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L)

VOD.L on London Stock Exchange

216.85GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.20 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
217.05
Open
217.50
Day's High
218.45
Day's Low
215.95
Volume
54,240,297
Avg. Vol
56,418,304
52-wk High
233.90
52-wk Low
186.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gerard Kleisterlee

70 2011 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Vittorio Colao

55 2008 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Nicholas Read

49 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Hannes Ametsreiter

50 Chief Executive Officer – Vodafone Germany

Vivek Badrinath

48 2016 Chief Executive, Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific
Vodafone Group PLC News

