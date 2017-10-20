Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L)
VOD.L on London Stock Exchange
216.85GBp
20 Oct 2017
216.85GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.20 (-0.09%)
-0.20 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
217.05
217.05
Open
217.50
217.50
Day's High
218.45
218.45
Day's Low
215.95
215.95
Volume
54,240,297
54,240,297
Avg. Vol
56,418,304
56,418,304
52-wk High
233.90
233.90
52-wk Low
186.50
186.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gerard Kleisterlee
|70
|2011
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Vittorio Colao
|55
|2008
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Nicholas Read
|49
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Hannes Ametsreiter
|50
|Chief Executive Officer – Vodafone Germany
|
Vivek Badrinath
|48
|2016
|Chief Executive, Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific
