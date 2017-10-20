Vodacom Group Ltd (VODJ.J)
VODJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
15,471.29ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.29 (+0.01%)
Prev Close
15,470.00
Open
15,419.00
Day's High
15,510.00
Day's Low
15,314.00
Volume
3,156,369
Avg. Vol
2,801,547
52-wk High
18,699.00
52-wk Low
13,852.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Phillip Moleketi
|59
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Mohamed Shameel Aziz Joosub
|45
|2012
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Till Streichert
|42
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Matimba Mbungela
|44
|Chief Human Resource Officer
|
Andries Delport
|51
|2011
|Chief Technology Officer
