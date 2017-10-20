Edition:
Vodacom Group Ltd (VODJ.J)

VODJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

15,471.29ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.29 (+0.01%)
Prev Close
15,470.00
Open
15,419.00
Day's High
15,510.00
Day's Low
15,314.00
Volume
3,156,369
Avg. Vol
2,801,547
52-wk High
18,699.00
52-wk Low
13,852.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Phillip Moleketi

59 2017 Chairman of the Board

Mohamed Shameel Aziz Joosub

45 2012 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Till Streichert

42 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Matimba Mbungela

44 Chief Human Resource Officer

Andries Delport

51 2011 Chief Technology Officer
Vodacom Group Ltd News

