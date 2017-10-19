Voltas Ltd (VOLT.NS)
VOLT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
533.35INR
19 Oct 2017
533.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.10 (-0.76%)
Rs-4.10 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs537.45
Rs537.45
Open
Rs538.85
Rs538.85
Day's High
Rs538.85
Rs538.85
Day's Low
Rs530.80
Rs530.80
Volume
177,470
177,470
Avg. Vol
1,249,407
1,249,407
52-wk High
Rs565.00
Rs565.00
52-wk Low
Rs287.15
Rs287.15
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Noel Tata
|60
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Pradeep Bakshi
|52
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer - Designate, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sanjay Johri
|64
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Abhijit Gajendragadkar
|54
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Gavin Appleby
|2013
|Executive Vice President
- BRIEF-Sharp India says co not involved in any negotiation in relation to its AC manufacturing plant in Pune
- BRIEF-Voltas says no proposal approved regarding buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant
- Fitch Affirms Arcelik at 'BB+', Outlook Stable
- BRIEF-Arcelik to set up JV with Voltas for production and sale of home appliances in India