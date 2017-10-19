Edition:
Voltas Ltd (VOLT.NS)

VOLT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

533.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.10 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs537.45
Open
Rs538.85
Day's High
Rs538.85
Day's Low
Rs530.80
Volume
177,470
Avg. Vol
1,249,407
52-wk High
Rs565.00
52-wk Low
Rs287.15

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Noel Tata

60 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Pradeep Bakshi

52 2017 Chief Executive Officer - Designate, Managing Director, Executive Director

Sanjay Johri

64 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Abhijit Gajendragadkar

54 2017 Chief Financial Officer

Gavin Appleby

2013 Executive Vice President
