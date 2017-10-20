Edition:
United States

Koninklijke Vopak NV (VOPA.AS)

VOPA.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

36.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€36.65
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
480,639
52-wk High
€47.89
52-wk Low
€34.85

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Anton van Rossum

72 2008 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Eelco Hoekstra

46 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board

Melchert Groot

58 2014 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Jack de Kreij

58 2010 Chief Financial Officer, Vice-Chairman of the Executive Board

Frits Eulderink

56 2010 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board
» More People

Koninklijke Vopak NV News