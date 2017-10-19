V2 Retail Ltd (VREL.NS)
VREL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
519.75INR
19 Oct 2017
519.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.85 (+0.36%)
Rs1.85 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs517.90
Rs517.90
Open
Rs521.00
Rs521.00
Day's High
Rs531.00
Rs531.00
Day's Low
Rs512.05
Rs512.05
Volume
196,997
196,997
Avg. Vol
333,230
333,230
52-wk High
Rs548.80
Rs548.80
52-wk Low
Rs94.30
Rs94.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ram Agarwal
|49
|2007
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Manshu Tandon
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Umesh Kumar
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Uma Agarwal
|37
|2006
|Wholetime Director
|
Ravinder Sharma
|2014
|Independent Director