Edition:
United States

VRL Logistics Ltd (VRLL.NS)

VRLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

357.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.15 (-1.69%)
Prev Close
Rs363.25
Open
Rs360.00
Day's High
Rs365.00
Day's Low
Rs356.30
Volume
12,144
Avg. Vol
118,340
52-wk High
Rs384.95
52-wk Low
Rs225.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Vijay Sankeshwar

Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Sunil Nalavadi

2009 Chief Financial Officer

Aniruddha Phadnavis

General Manager - Finance, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Anand Sankeshwar

Managing Director, Executive Director

L. Ramanand Bhat

58 2017 Whole Time Director
» More People

VRL Logistics Ltd News

» More VRLL.NS News