VRL Logistics Ltd (VRLL.NS)
VRLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
357.10INR
19 Oct 2017
357.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.15 (-1.69%)
Rs-6.15 (-1.69%)
Prev Close
Rs363.25
Rs363.25
Open
Rs360.00
Rs360.00
Day's High
Rs365.00
Rs365.00
Day's Low
Rs356.30
Rs356.30
Volume
12,144
12,144
Avg. Vol
118,340
118,340
52-wk High
Rs384.95
Rs384.95
52-wk Low
Rs225.00
Rs225.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vijay Sankeshwar
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sunil Nalavadi
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Aniruddha Phadnavis
|General Manager - Finance, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|
Anand Sankeshwar
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
L. Ramanand Bhat
|58
|2017
|Whole Time Director