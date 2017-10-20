Edition:
United States

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO)

VRX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.33CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.22 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
$15.55
Open
$15.60
Day's High
$15.67
Day's Low
$15.25
Volume
876,878
Avg. Vol
1,358,320
52-wk High
$32.50
52-wk Low
$11.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Joseph Papa

61 2016 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Paul Herendeen

61 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Christina Ackermann

52 2016 Executive Vice President, General Counsel

Thomas Appio

55 2016 Executive Vice President, Company Group Chairman, International

William Humphries

50 2017 Executive Vice President, Company Group Chairman, Dermatology
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc News

