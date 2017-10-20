Vesuvius PLC (VSVS.L)
VSVS.L on London Stock Exchange
578.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
578.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.50 (-0.43%)
-2.50 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
581.00
581.00
Open
580.00
580.00
Day's High
586.50
586.50
Day's Low
578.00
578.00
Volume
134,734
134,734
Avg. Vol
610,388
610,388
52-wk High
633.00
633.00
52-wk Low
335.90
335.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John McDonough
|65
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Patrick Andre
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Guy Young
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Henry Knowles
|2013
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Christer Gardell
|57
|2012
|Non-Executive Director