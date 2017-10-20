Edition:
Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N)

VZ.N on New York Stock Exchange

49.53USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.32 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
$49.21
Open
$49.53
Day's High
$49.54
Day's Low
$48.93
Volume
5,313,765
Avg. Vol
3,531,994
52-wk High
$54.83
52-wk Low
$42.82

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Lowell McAdam

62 2012 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Ellis

45 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Marc Reed

58 2012 Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer

Diego Scotti

44 2014 Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer

Roger Gurnani

56 2015 Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Technology Architect
Verizon Communications Inc News

