Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N)
VZ.N on New York Stock Exchange
49.53USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.32 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
$49.21
Open
$49.53
Day's High
$49.54
Day's Low
$48.93
Volume
5,313,765
Avg. Vol
3,531,994
52-wk High
$54.83
52-wk Low
$42.82
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lowell McAdam
|62
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Matthew Ellis
|45
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Marc Reed
|58
|2012
|Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer
|
Diego Scotti
|44
|2014
|Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer
|
Roger Gurnani
|56
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Technology Architect
