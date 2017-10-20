Wacker Neuson SE (WACGn.DE)
WACGn.DE on Xetra
26.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
26.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.38 (+1.45%)
€0.38 (+1.45%)
Prev Close
€26.51
€26.51
Open
€26.49
€26.49
Day's High
€27.38
€27.38
Day's Low
€26.45
€26.45
Volume
83,205
83,205
Avg. Vol
75,062
75,062
52-wk High
€28.48
€28.48
52-wk Low
€12.05
€12.05
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Johann Neunteufel
|2007
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Martin Lehner
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Technology Officer
|
Ralph Wacker
|2014
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Wilfried Trepels
|52
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Alexander Greschner
|2017
|Chief Sales Officer, Member of the Executive Board