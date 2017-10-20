Edition:
Wacker Neuson SE (WACGn.DE)

WACGn.DE on Xetra

26.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.38 (+1.45%)
Prev Close
€26.51
Open
€26.49
Day's High
€27.38
Day's Low
€26.45
Volume
83,205
Avg. Vol
75,062
52-wk High
€28.48
52-wk Low
€12.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Johann Neunteufel

2007 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Martin Lehner

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Technology Officer

Ralph Wacker

2014 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Wilfried Trepels

52 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Alexander Greschner

2017 Chief Sales Officer, Member of the Executive Board
