Siltronic AG (WAFGn.DE)

WAFGn.DE on Xetra

115.80EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.45 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
€115.35
Open
€116.30
Day's High
€118.00
Day's Low
€115.35
Volume
106,228
Avg. Vol
173,635
52-wk High
€118.00
52-wk Low
€23.30

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Tobias Ohler

46 2015 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Christoph Von Plotho

61 2010 President, Chief Executive Officer

Johann Hautz

55 2016 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Rainer Irle

47 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Petra Mueller

Director Investor Relations & Communications
