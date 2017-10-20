Wafa Assurance SA (WASS.CS)
WASS.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
4,705.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
4,705.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null-96.00 (-2.00%)
null-96.00 (-2.00%)
Prev Close
null4,801.00
null4,801.00
Open
null4,705.00
null4,705.00
Day's High
null4,705.00
null4,705.00
Day's Low
null4,705.00
null4,705.00
Volume
524
524
Avg. Vol
274
274
52-wk High
null5,146.00
null5,146.00
52-wk Low
null3,600.00
null3,600.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mohamed Arroub
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Ali Harraj
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Suleiman Chehab
|Member of the Executive Committee, General Manager, Commercial, Personal and Professional
|
Abdelmajid Tamim
|Member of the Executive Committee, General Manager, Corporate Insurance
|
Jean-Charles Freimuller
|2011
|General Manager, Member of the Management Board