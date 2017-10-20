Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd (WBOJ.J)
WBOJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
14,301.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
14,301.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-293.00 (-2.01%)
-293.00 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
14,594.00
14,594.00
Open
14,690.00
14,690.00
Day's High
14,690.00
14,690.00
Day's Low
14,301.00
14,301.00
Volume
136,936
136,936
Avg. Vol
78,077
78,077
52-wk High
16,438.00
16,438.00
52-wk Low
13,250.00
13,250.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Wylie
|66
|2002
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Elia Nel
|55
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Charles Henwood
|53
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Shereen Vally-Kara
|53
|2007
|Company Secretary
|
Nomgando Matyumza
|54
|2010
|Lead Independent Non-Executive Director