Wockhardt Ltd (WCKH.NS)

WCKH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

614.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.20 (-1.63%)
Prev Close
Rs624.65
Open
Rs626.25
Day's High
Rs627.75
Day's Low
Rs606.10
Volume
161,374
Avg. Vol
1,100,422
52-wk High
Rs899.00
52-wk Low
Rs530.65

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Habil Khorakiwala

2011 Executive Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer

Manas Datta

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Murtaza Khorakiwala

2009 Managing Director, Executive Director

Huzaifa Khorakiwala

2009 Executive Director

Narendra Singh

2016 Company Secretary
Wockhardt Ltd News

