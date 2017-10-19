Wockhardt Ltd (WCKH.NS)
WCKH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
614.45INR
19 Oct 2017
614.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-10.20 (-1.63%)
Rs-10.20 (-1.63%)
Prev Close
Rs624.65
Rs624.65
Open
Rs626.25
Rs626.25
Day's High
Rs627.75
Rs627.75
Day's Low
Rs606.10
Rs606.10
Volume
161,374
161,374
Avg. Vol
1,100,422
1,100,422
52-wk High
Rs899.00
Rs899.00
52-wk Low
Rs530.65
Rs530.65
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Habil Khorakiwala
|2011
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer
|
Manas Datta
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Murtaza Khorakiwala
|2009
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Huzaifa Khorakiwala
|2009
|Executive Director
|
Narendra Singh
|2016
|Company Secretary