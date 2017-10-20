WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG (WCMKk.DE)
WCMKk.DE on Xetra
3.62EUR
20 Oct 2017
3.62EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.00 (+0.08%)
€0.00 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
€3.62
€3.62
Open
€3.68
€3.68
Day's High
€3.68
€3.68
Day's Low
€3.53
€3.53
Volume
171,390
171,390
Avg. Vol
240,497
240,497
52-wk High
€3.70
€3.70
52-wk Low
€2.41
€2.41
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rainer Laufs
|75
|2006
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Stavros Efremidis
|49
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Bernd Guenther
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Ralf Struckmeyer
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Max Bensel
|46
|2015
|Head of Finance
- BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz agrees terms of domination agreement with TLG IMMOBLIEN
- BRIEF-TLG Immobilien launches public takeover offer for all WCM shares
- BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Q1 FFO I up to EUR 5.8 mln
- BRIEF-DIC Asset supports takeover offer by TLG Immobilien AG of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
- UPDATE 2-German property group TLG prepares offer for peer WCM