WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG (WCMKk.DE)

WCMKk.DE on Xetra

3.62EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
€3.62
Open
€3.68
Day's High
€3.68
Day's Low
€3.53
Volume
171,390
Avg. Vol
240,497
52-wk High
€3.70
52-wk Low
€2.41

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rainer Laufs

75 2006 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Stavros Efremidis

49 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board

Bernd Guenther

2012 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Ralf Struckmeyer

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Max Bensel

46 2015 Head of Finance
WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG News

