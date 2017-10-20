Wirecard AG (WDIG.DE)
WDIG.DE on Xetra
80.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
80.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-1.15 (-1.41%)
€-1.15 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
€81.30
€81.30
Open
€81.80
€81.80
Day's High
€81.99
€81.99
Day's Low
€77.60
€77.60
Volume
1,045,874
1,045,874
Avg. Vol
439,607
439,607
52-wk High
€82.92
€82.92
52-wk Low
€38.59
€38.59
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wulf Matthias
|2008
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Markus Braun
|2002
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer
|
Alfons Henseler
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Burkhard Ley
|2006
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Jan Marsalek
|2010
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Operating Officer
- BRIEF-Wirecard sees Citi prepaid adding more than 13 mln euros to FY EBITDA
- BRIEF-Wirecard signs agreement with Gulf Air to extend collaboration
- BRIEF-Wirecard teams up with Tencent to offer WeChat pay in Europe
- German stocks - Factors to watch on June 20
- BRIEF-Wirecard agrees payment services partnership with Veon