WEG SA (WEGE3.SA)

WEGE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

22.40BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.27 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
R$ 22.13
Open
R$ 22.26
Day's High
R$ 22.94
Day's Low
R$ 22.26
Volume
1,667,000
Avg. Vol
1,646,051
52-wk High
R$ 23.79
52-wk Low
R$ 14.13

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Decio da Silva

60 2007 Chairman of the Board

Harry Schmelzer

58 2007 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Nildemar Secches

68 2010 Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Paulo Geraldo Polezi

45 2015 Director of Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Wandair Jose Garcia

58 Chief Information Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Board
