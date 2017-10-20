Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L)
WEIR.L on London Stock Exchange
2,032.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
2,032.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
8.00 (+0.40%)
8.00 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
2,024.00
2,024.00
Open
2,030.00
2,030.00
Day's High
2,038.00
2,038.00
Day's Low
2,016.00
2,016.00
Volume
1,309,819
1,309,819
Avg. Vol
1,320,936
1,320,936
52-wk High
2,096.00
2,096.00
52-wk Low
1,514.98
1,514.98
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Charles Berry
|64
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jon Stanton
|49
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
John Heasley
|42
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Paul Coppinger
|55
|2016
|Division President - Weir Oil & Gas
|
Ricardo Garib
|62
|2016
|Division President - Weir Minerals
