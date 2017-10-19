Westlife Development Ltd (WEST.BO)
WEST.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
239.60INR
19 Oct 2017
239.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.20 (+1.35%)
Rs3.20 (+1.35%)
Prev Close
Rs236.40
Rs236.40
Open
Rs242.95
Rs242.95
Day's High
Rs243.00
Rs243.00
Day's Low
Rs236.55
Rs236.55
Volume
15,541
15,541
Avg. Vol
52,025
52,025
52-wk High
Rs282.80
Rs282.80
52-wk Low
Rs152.00
Rs152.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Banwari Jatia
|70
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Amit Jatia
|47
|2012
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Shatadru Sengupta
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Achal Jatia
|43
|2014
|Additional Director
|
Smita Jatia
|44
|2013
|Additional Director