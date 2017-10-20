John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)
WG.L on London Stock Exchange
691.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.50 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
692.50
Open
695.00
Day's High
704.00
Day's Low
690.00
Volume
2,840,236
Avg. Vol
4,217,221
52-wk High
909.00
52-wk Low
553.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Marchant
|56
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Robin Watson
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
David Kemp
|2015
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
William Setter
|2016
|Company Secretary
|
Linda Adamany
|65
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
