Welspun Corp Ltd (WGSR.NS)
WGSR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
134.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.50 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs134.25
Open
Rs134.50
Day's High
Rs139.30
Day's Low
Rs133.30
Volume
67,439
Avg. Vol
645,926
52-wk High
Rs146.00
52-wk Low
Rs55.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bal Goenka
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Lalit Naik
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Skip Herald
|Chief Executive Officer - BU Head, Americas
|
S. Krishnan
|52
|2013
|Chief Finance Officer
|
Akhil Jindal
|45
|Director - Group Finance & Strategy