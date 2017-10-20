Edition:
United States

Diebold Nixdorf AG (WING.DE)

WING.DE on Xetra

71.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.08 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
€70.92
Open
€71.16
Day's High
€71.60
Day's Low
€70.91
Volume
22,045
Avg. Vol
21,302
52-wk High
€73.62
52-wk Low
€64.56

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alexander Dibelius

57 2012 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Juergen Wunram

59 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer

Michael Schild

51 2011 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Christopher Chapman

42 2017 Chief Financial Officer

Olaf Heyden

54 2013 Member of the Executive Board, Executive Vice President Business Unit Services
» More People

Diebold Nixdorf AG News