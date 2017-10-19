Wipro Ltd (WIPR.BO)
WIPR.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
291.85INR
19 Oct 2017
291.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.20 (-1.08%)
Rs-3.20 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs295.05
Rs295.05
Open
Rs295.05
Rs295.05
Day's High
Rs296.00
Rs296.00
Day's Low
Rs291.00
Rs291.00
Volume
16,206
16,206
Avg. Vol
280,738
280,738
52-wk High
Rs303.55
Rs303.55
52-wk Low
Rs205.00
Rs205.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Azim Premji
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Abidali Neemuchwala
|49
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jatin Dalal
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
M. Sanaulla Khan
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rishad Premji
|40
|2015
|Executive Director, Chief Strategy Officer
- UPDATE 2-India's Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
- BRIEF-Wipro sees Dec-qtr revenues from IT services to be in range of $2.01 bln to $2.05 bln
- BRIEF-India's Wipro Sept-qtr consol profit up about 6 pct
- India's Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 pct
- BRIEF-Microsoft says Wipro to host several business-critical enterprise applications on Azure