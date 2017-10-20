Edition:
United States

WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO)

WJA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

27.67CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
$27.70
Open
$27.65
Day's High
$27.97
Day's Low
$27.65
Volume
165,152
Avg. Vol
350,552
52-wk High
$28.00
52-wk Low
$20.52

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Clive Beddoe

70 2009 Independent Chairman of the Board

Gregg Saretsky

57 2010 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Christopher Burley

55 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Harry Taylor

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance

Craig Maccubbin

2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer
WestJet Airlines Ltd News

