WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO)
WJA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
27.67CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Clive Beddoe
|70
|2009
|Independent Chairman of the Board
Gregg Saretsky
|57
|2010
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
Christopher Burley
|55
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
Harry Taylor
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance
Craig Maccubbin
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer
- BRIEF-WestJet reports record September load factor of 80.4 percent
- BRIEF-WestJet Airlines partners with The Chopped Leaf to have restaurant's offerings available on board aircraft
- BRIEF-WestJet unveils Canada's first Boeing 737 MAX
- BRIEF-WESTJET SAYS WILL OPERATE DAILY SERVICE FROM COMOX VALLEY AIRPORT TO VANCOUVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
- UPDATE 2-Air France joins low-cost long-haul fray with Joon