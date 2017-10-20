Edition:
United States

Wajax Corporation (WJX.TO)

WJX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

23.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
$23.30
Open
$23.30
Day's High
$23.40
Day's Low
$23.20
Volume
22,553
Avg. Vol
30,868
52-wk High
$25.76
52-wk Low
$15.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

A. Mark Foote

56 2012 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Darren Yaworsky

44 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance

Kathleen Hassay

Senior Vice-President - Human Resources

Stuart Auld

2014 Senior Vice President - Information Systems

Steven Deck

2014 Senior Vice President - Wajax Industrial Components
» More People

Wajax Corporation News