Workspace Group PLC (WKP.L)
WKP.L on London Stock Exchange
911.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
911.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-6.00 (-0.65%)
-6.00 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
917.00
917.00
Open
901.50
901.50
Day's High
917.00
917.00
Day's Low
899.00
899.00
Volume
347,511
347,511
Avg. Vol
169,085
169,085
52-wk High
959.00
959.00
52-wk Low
615.00
615.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Daniel Kitchen
|63
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Jameson Hopkins
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Graham Clemett
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Angus Boag
|2007
|Development Director
|
Christopher Pieroni
|2007
|Operations Director
- BRIEF-Office space provider Workspace sells property for 14 mln stg
- BRIEF-Office space provider Workspace sells industrial estate property for 30 mln stg
- BRIEF-Workspace Group completes of 200 mln stg private placing
- BRIEF-Workspace announces private placement of 200 mln stg
- BRIEF-Workspace says records strong customer demand in Q1