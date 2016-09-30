Edition:
Wilmar International Ltd (WLIL.SI)

WLIL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

3.33SGD
9:35pm EDT
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
$3.32
Open
$3.32
Day's High
$3.35
Day's Low
$3.31
Volume
456,700
Avg. Vol
5,988,014
52-wk High
$4.00
52-wk Low
$3.08

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Khoon Hong Kuok

68 2006 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

YanKui Mu

2015 Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Operating Officer - China

Kiam Kong Ho

57 2011 Chief Financial Officer

Seck Guan Pua

53 2016 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

La-Mei Teo

2009 Group Legal Counsel, Company Secretary
Wilmar International Ltd News

