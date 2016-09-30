Wilmar International Ltd (WLIL.SI)
WLIL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
3.33SGD
9:35pm EDT
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
$3.32
Open
$3.32
Day's High
$3.35
Day's Low
$3.31
Volume
456,700
Avg. Vol
5,988,014
52-wk High
$4.00
52-wk Low
$3.08
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Khoon Hong Kuok
|68
|2006
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
YanKui Mu
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Operating Officer - China
|
Kiam Kong Ho
|57
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Seck Guan Pua
|53
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
La-Mei Teo
|2009
|Group Legal Counsel, Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Wilmar International acquires 50 pct stake in Three-A (Qinhuangdao) Food Industries Co
- BRIEF-Wilmar International says unit acquired 50 pct equity stake in Aalst chocolate
- BRIEF-Wilmar International says Archer Daniels Midland Asia-Pacific acquires 40 mln shares in co
- UPDATE 1-Singapore's Wilmar posts Q2 profit; sees tropical oils improving in H2
- Singapore's Wilmar posts Q2 profit