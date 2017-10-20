Edition:
Worldline SA (WLN.PA)

WLN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

40.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.52 (+1.30%)
Prev Close
€39.99
Open
€40.06
Day's High
€40.73
Day's Low
€40.06
Volume
63,783
Avg. Vol
84,988
52-wk High
€41.21
52-wk Low
€23.36

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Thierry Breton

62 Chairman of the Board

Gilles Grapinet

54 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Bruno Vaffier

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Nathalie Pousin

2014 Chief Operating Officer

Marc-Henri Desportes

39 2013 Senior Executive Vice President
