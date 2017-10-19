Welspun India Ltd (WLSP.NS)
WLSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
67.20INR
19 Oct 2017
67.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.60 (+5.66%)
Rs3.60 (+5.66%)
Prev Close
Rs63.60
Rs63.60
Open
Rs64.10
Rs64.10
Day's High
Rs68.75
Rs68.75
Day's Low
Rs64.00
Rs64.00
Volume
1,830,506
1,830,506
Avg. Vol
828,108
828,108
52-wk High
Rs99.70
Rs99.70
52-wk Low
Rs54.90
Rs54.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bal Goenka
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Suneel Mohnot
|President (Commercial)
|
Altaf Jiwani
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Dinesh Jain
|2014
|President - Finance
|
Barry Leonard
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Welspun USA