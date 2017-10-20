Edition:
United States

William Hill PLC (WMH.L)

WMH.L on London Stock Exchange

249.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.30 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
251.80
Open
252.10
Day's High
253.00
Day's Low
249.20
Volume
2,593,667
Avg. Vol
4,206,751
52-wk High
312.80
52-wk Low
239.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gareth Davis

2010 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Philip Bowcock

46 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Ruth Prior

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Luke Thomas

2013 Company Secretary

Mark Brooker

2017 Non-Executive Director
William Hill PLC News

