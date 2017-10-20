William Hill PLC (WMH.L)
WMH.L on London Stock Exchange
249.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
249.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.30 (-0.91%)
-2.30 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
251.80
251.80
Open
252.10
252.10
Day's High
253.00
253.00
Day's Low
249.20
249.20
Volume
2,593,667
2,593,667
Avg. Vol
4,206,751
4,206,751
52-wk High
312.80
312.80
52-wk Low
239.10
239.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gareth Davis
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Philip Bowcock
|46
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Ruth Prior
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Luke Thomas
|2013
|Company Secretary
|
Mark Brooker
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-William Hill confirms Ruth Prior joined board as CFO
- UPDATE 2-Online improvement drives William Hill revenue higher
- UK's William Hill H1 profit shrinks on poor football results
- BRIEF-William Hill posts H1 pre-tax profit 93.5 mln stg
- UPDATE 1-Online improvement helps William Hill make positive start to year