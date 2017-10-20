Edition:
United States

George Weston Ltd (WN.TO)

WN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

109.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.36 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
$110.35
Open
$110.35
Day's High
$110.52
Day's Low
$109.39
Volume
91,232
Avg. Vol
155,142
52-wk High
$125.67
52-wk Low
$100.41

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Galen Weston

44 2017 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Dufresne

2013 Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Allan Bifield

Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Gordon Currie

2005 Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer

Rashid Wasti

2014 Executive Vice President and Chief Talent Officer
» More People

George Weston Ltd News

» More WN.TO News