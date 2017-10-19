Wonderla Holidays Ltd (WOHL.NS)
WOHL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
367.45INR
19 Oct 2017
367.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.45 (+0.12%)
Rs0.45 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs367.00
Rs367.00
Open
Rs370.00
Rs370.00
Day's High
Rs370.00
Rs370.00
Day's Low
Rs360.20
Rs360.20
Volume
4,988
4,988
Avg. Vol
23,236
23,236
52-wk High
Rs412.00
Rs412.00
52-wk Low
Rs316.00
Rs316.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
George Joseph
|66
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
N. Nandakumar
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Srinivasulu Raju Y
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
M. Ravikumar
|49
|2008
|General Manager - Administration
|
A. Ajikrishnan
|40
|2008
|Deputy General Manager - Technical