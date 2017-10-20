Worldpay Group PLC (WPG.L)
WPG.L on London Stock Exchange
405.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
405.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.60 (+0.65%)
2.60 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
402.40
402.40
Open
404.00
404.00
Day's High
405.90
405.90
Day's Low
401.40
401.40
Volume
8,824,725
8,824,725
Avg. Vol
13,742,273
13,742,273
52-wk High
435.38
435.38
52-wk Low
255.70
255.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Rake
|69
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Philip Jansen
|50
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Ron Kalifa
|55
|2013
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Richard Medlock
|56
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Kim Goodman
|51
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - Worldpay US
- BRIEF-Worldpay invests in fraud prevention firm Featurespace
- BRIEF-Vantiv enters into transaction agreement with Fifth Third Bank
- Worldpay granted second deadline extension for Vantiv deal
- U.S. card firm Vantiv goes global with $10 billion Worldpay buy |
- UPDATE 2-U.S. card firm Vantiv goes global with $10 bln Worldpay buy