WPP PLC (WPP.L)
WPP.L on London Stock Exchange
1,373.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,373.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
7.00 (+0.51%)
7.00 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
1,366.00
1,366.00
Open
1,370.00
1,370.00
Day's High
1,382.00
1,382.00
Day's Low
1,360.00
1,360.00
Volume
5,497,353
5,497,353
Avg. Vol
5,855,011
5,855,011
52-wk High
1,928.07
1,928.07
52-wk Low
1,345.00
1,345.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Roberto Quarta
|67
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Martin Sorrell
|72
|1986
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Paul Richardson
|59
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Marie Capes
|Company Secretary
|
Jacques Aigrain
|62
|2013
|Non-Executive Director
