Wsp Global Inc (WSP.TO)
WSP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
53.25CAD
20 Oct 2017
53.25CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.20 (+0.38%)
$0.20 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
$53.05
$53.05
Open
$53.15
$53.15
Day's High
$53.29
$53.29
Day's Low
$52.92
$52.92
Volume
75,343
75,343
Avg. Vol
130,566
130,566
52-wk High
$55.04
$55.04
52-wk Low
$40.57
$40.57
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Christopher Cole
|70
|2013
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Alexandre L'Heureux
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Bruno Roy
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
David Ackert
|2014
|President and Chief Executive Officer, Canada
|
Guy Templeton
|2014
|President and Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific
- BRIEF-Opus Independent Directors unanimously recommends to accept WSP's increased offer
- BRIEF-WSP acquires LBG and expands its water and environmental expertise in the U.S.
- BRIEF-WSP waives due diligence pre-condition to Opus takeover offer
- BRIEF-WSP reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.61
- BRIEF-WSP Global reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.61