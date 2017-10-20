Edition:
United States

Wsp Global Inc (WSP.TO)

WSP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

53.25CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.20 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
$53.05
Open
$53.15
Day's High
$53.29
Day's Low
$52.92
Volume
75,343
Avg. Vol
130,566
52-wk High
$55.04
52-wk Low
$40.57

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Christopher Cole

70 2013 Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Alexandre L'Heureux

2016 President, Chief Executive Officer

Bruno Roy

2016 Chief Financial Officer

David Ackert

2014 President and Chief Executive Officer, Canada

Guy Templeton

2014 President and Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific
» More People

Wsp Global Inc News

» More WSP.TO News