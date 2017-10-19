West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (WSTC.NS)
WSTC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
183.00INR
19 Oct 2017
183.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.45 (-0.25%)
Rs-0.45 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs183.45
Rs183.45
Open
Rs183.00
Rs183.00
Day's High
Rs185.95
Rs185.95
Day's Low
Rs182.50
Rs182.50
Volume
19,715
19,715
Avg. Vol
109,483
109,483
52-wk High
Rs213.50
Rs213.50
52-wk Low
Rs116.00
Rs116.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shree Bangur
|64
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Saurabh Bangur
|2013
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Rajendra Jain
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Premal Kapadia
|65
|2016
|Additional Independent Director
|
Amitav Kothari
|2016
|Additional Independent Director